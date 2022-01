As outlined in the Jan. 25 regular COVID-19 media availability, the B.C. Vaccine Card will remain in effect until June 30, 2022.

The vaccine card will be reviewed regularly and stopped sooner if the situation changes.

Sport tournaments for children and youth will resume effective Feb. 1, 2022. The prohibition on adult tournaments will continue to be in effect.

Both amendments will be reflected in the Public Health Order covering Gatherings and Events.