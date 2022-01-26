Germany Digital Pathology Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2022-2028, Says Allied Market Research

Digital pathology being a profitable market; local companies such as VMscope and microDimensions face intense competition and increasing rivalry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Germany Digital Pathology Market by Product (Whole Slide Imaging, Image Analysis Informatics, Information Management System Storage & Communication and Telepathology) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growth of the market is mainly attributed to factors such as high efficiency of digital pathology systems, ease of virtual transportation of slides, efficient cost of digital pathology products, and increased efficiency. In addition, higher adoption of digital pathology over conventional pathology treatments further drives the world market.

Growing demand for digital pathology in disease diagnosis, ease in consultation, and the trend of digitalization in the medical industry propel the growth of the digital pathology market. On the other hand, expensive nature of digital pathology solutions and lack of reimbursement are expected to limit the growth of the market. Conversely, increased use of telepathology, especially in the developing countries are likely to create new opportunities in the market.

Better treatment option, ease of use, cost-effective treatment, and technological advancements coupled with development of advanced products by companies such as Philips and Leica will further drive the German digital pathology marketâ€ states Adnan Malik, Research Analyst, Healthcare Research at AMR. He further adds, â€œLeica is one of the leading company in the digital pathology market both globally as well as in Germany and occupies a significant market share. However, digital pathology being a profitable market; local companies such as VMscope and microDimensions face intense competition and increasing rivalry from international players to occupy a potential chunk of the growing market.

Key Findings of the Germany Digital Pathology Market:

Whole slide imaging is expected to grow significantly by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Information Management System Storage & Communication is expected to be the second highest growing segment, and would grow at CAGR 11.6% during the forecast period.

Educational Institutes and Hospitals and diagnostic centers together accounted for over one-third share of the total German digital pathology market.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies is expected to be the highest growing market by end user; growing at a significant CAGR of 14.4% during 2022 to 2028.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players in the German digital pathology market focus to expand their business operations in emerging countries with product launch as their preferred strategy. Major players profiled in this report include Visiopharm, Digipath Inc., Koninklinje Philips N. V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Definiens AG, VMscope GmbH, and microDimensions GmbH.

