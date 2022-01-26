Defibrillators Market Detailed analysis of current Industry figures with forecasts growth by 2028

North America accounted for the majority of revenue in 2015 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Defibrillators Market by Product (T-ICDs, S-ICDs, CRT-D, MED, AED, WCD) and End-User (Hospitals, Prehospital, Public Access, Alternate Care, Home) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2022 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global defibrillators market is segmented based on product, end-user, and geography. Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICDs) and external defibrillators are two major product categories of defibrillators. ICDs are further categorized into cardiac resynchronization therapy - defibrillator (CRT-D), transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs market is the largest within Implantable cardioverter defibrillators market owing to higher precision and targeted functioning.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1434

The ability of the defibrillator device to diagnose early onset of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular defibrillation is expected to promote its demand. On the other hand, the life-saving potential of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in addition to positive legislations for installation of public access defibrillators (PAD) has witnessed the remarkable growth in the defibrillator market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the world defibrillators market, such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Key Findings of Defibrillator Market:

In 2015, T-ICDs led the overall implantable defibrillator market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Wearable external defibrillator segment is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 12.3%, owing to the non-invasive nature and increased demand of home healthcare for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest.

Fully-automated defibrillator segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the analysis period.

The automated external defibrillator (AEDs) is projected to generate the largest revenue in the external defibrillator market.

Japan is the major shareholder accounting for about half share of the Asia-Pacific defibrillators market.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1434

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Bioanalytical Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Patient Simulator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

