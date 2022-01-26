Advanced Wound Care Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 4.6% through 2030 | To reach $14,190.5 Million

North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, and Therapy Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and End User (Hospitals and Community Health Service Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global advanced wound care market was pegged at $8.97 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $14.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in the geriatric population, rise in incidences of diabetes, obesity, and chronic conditions, and developments in technology to deal with complex wounds have boosted the growth of the global advanced wound care market. However, high cost of advanced wound care products hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped opportunities in developing countries are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Increase in prevalence of chronic wounds significantly over past few years, rise in global geriatric population, and surge in prevalence of diabetes and obesity which can complex the wound infections are the factors that promote the advanced wound care market growth significantly during forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The global advanced wound care market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 3M (Acelity Inc.), B Braun Melsungen AG, Adynxx, Inc., ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast A/S, Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH), Johnson & Johnson, Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB), Medtronic plc., Medline Industries, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the therapy devices segment held 35.22% share in the global advanced wound care market in 2020.

By application, the chronic wounds segment accounted for the largest advanced wound care market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment held 57% share in the global advanced wound care market in 2020.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

