January 7, 2022

Preschool Open Doors Program Application Period Open Through March 31, 2022

Honolulu, HI – The Department of Human Services (DHS) is assisting families better-afford preschool for the 2022-2023 school year. The Preschool Open Doors program application began on January 3 and is open through March 31, 2022. Both the application period and funding are limited, so DHS encourages families to apply before the deadline.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year (born between August 1, 2017 and July 31, 2018). If awarded a subsidy, families may use any one of the 416 state-licensed preschools. DHS also gives priority to underserved or at-risk children.

Preschool Open Doors (POD), which currently serves more than 750 children statewide, provides subsidies to eligible families to help pay preschool tuition. POD aims to provide low- and moderate-income families with the opportunity to send their children to preschool. Preschool and other early learning opportunities help children gain essential skills, be prepared for school and chart a course for lifelong success.

Interested families should request an application as soon as possible from the department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling 791-2130 or toll free 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

Applications must be received by March 31, 2022 to be considered during the July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023 program period. Applications should be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the following:

PATCH – POD 560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218 Honolulu, HI 96817 Fax: (808) 694-3066 Email: [email protected]

Eligibility and priorities for POD program selection are detailed online in HAR §17-799, which is available online at humanservices.hawaii.gov/admin-rules-2/admin-rules-for-programs. For more information about other DHS programs and services, visit humanservices.hawaii.gov

