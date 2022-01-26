Updated with Video: Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:06 pm, the suspect approached a store employee, in an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the register. The suspect took US currency then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XfLaik_RV0

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.