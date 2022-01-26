Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:04 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to area hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Sierra Johnson, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27 year-old Joseph Fox, of Capitol Heights, MD. A firearm was recovered at the time of his arrest. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Felon in Possession. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

