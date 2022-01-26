Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3500 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:58 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to local hospital for treatment of their injuries, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Anthony Depetris, of Southeast, DC.

Previously, on Friday, December 3, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 24 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed-Felony Murder.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violator Section’s Fugitive Unit took custody of 25 year-old Omar Williams of Southeast, DC. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

