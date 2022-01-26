Vaginal Slings Market is Booming Worldwide at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2030

Allied Market Research_Logo

The advanced vaginal slings are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate registering a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2030.

Vaginal Slings Market by Type (Conventional Vaginal Slings and Advanced Vaginal Slings) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Vaginal Slings Market by Type (Conventional Vaginal Slings and Advanced Vaginal Slings) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the number of women experiencing urinary incontinence, especially stress urinary incontinence across the globe is set to propel the market growth. In addition, soaring female geriatric population boosts the market growth. Moreover, increase in developments pertaining to materials utilized in constructing advanced vaginal slings supplements the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among patients regarding vaginal sling procedures hamper the market growth. Moreover, increase in the technological advancements regarding vaginal slings offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market.

Vaginal sling procedures have witnessed an increase in demand owing to the rise in preference for the treatment of urinary incontinence. Women suffering from severe urinary incontinence lose bladder control and are hence advised to undergo vaginal sling surgeries. Women suffering from urinary incontinence experience urine leakage after coughing or sneezing, and severe urinary incontinence affects the patients daily life, where vaginal sling procedure becomes essential

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Asia-Pacific witnessed highest growth rate for the vaginal slings market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific serves to be an emerging market with a high population density, rise in disposable income, and increase in healthcare expenditure. In addition, increase in incidence of urinary incontinence in China and India, boosts the market growth.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., American Medical Systems, Caldera Medical, Cook Medical, Covidien (Medtronic), Prosurg, Inc., and Cogentix Medical.

