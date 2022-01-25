Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea Statement on Let RI Vote Act

RHODE ISLAND, January 25 - Today Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea released the following statement regarding the Let RI Vote Act press conference held by the Rhode Island Voting Access Coalition (RIVAC):

"In 2020, over 520,000 Rhode Islanders safely and securely voted either from home with a mail ballot, early in-person, or on Election Day. Every one of these votes counted and mattered. This is fundamental to our democracy. At a time when we see states working to restrict voting options for their citizens, Rhode Island must continue to be a leader in voting access.

Systems and rules that made sense generations ago don't always work today. That's why I have led efforts to modernize elections laws in Rhode Island by working to pass online voter registration, automated voter registration, and early in-person voting. I'm also proud of how our investments in systems such as new voting machines and electronic poll books have improved elections for every voter. Our work is proof that you can improve access to the ballot box while securing every vote.

As Rhode Island Secretary of State, I will once again stand with RIVAC to call on the General Assembly to pass the Let RI Vote Act and codify much-needed changes like removing the state's stringent and outdated requirement of two witnesses or a notary to vote by mail."

