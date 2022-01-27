$80 Million: One of the Largest Verdicts in Palm Beach County History is Awarded
Verdict Awarded to Parents of a Lake Worth Teenager Killed by a Truck While Walking to School Bus Stop in 2017
While nothing will bring back the smile and laughter of this child, the civil justice system gave this family the validation of the tremendous magnitude of this loss”WEST PALM BEACH , FL, 33444, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, one of the largest verdicts in Palm Beach County history - $80 Million - was awarded to the parents of a Lake Worth teenager, who was killed by a truck while walking to her school bus stop. The verdict was announced by Pike & Lustig, LLP, a personal injury and business litigation firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Wellington, Miami and Palm Beach Gardens.
On September 18, 2017, a 14-year-old was walking to her school bus stop in Lake Worth with her older sister. It was still dark out and the teenager was walking in the grass, a few feet behind her sister. A truck swerved off of the road and into the grass area, striking the victim and throwing her into the road. She was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she underwent multiple emergency surgical interventions. Two days after being hit by the truck, she was pronounced dead.
Attorneys Daniel Lustig and Robert C. “Burr” Johnson from Pike & Lustig, LLP, in West Palm Beach represented the parents of the victim in a lawsuit against the driver of the truck.
On January 18, 2022, a verdict was delivered, which totaled $80 Million Dollars and marked one of the largest jury verdicts in Palm Beach County’s history. The verdict includes $40 Million Dollars for each of the two surviving parents for the pain and suffering, loss of support and services, and loss of companionship as a result of their young daughter’s unnatural death. 2019-CA-004418
“A verdict like this is only possible because of a horribly tragic story eloquently told by a skilled attorney making the jury truly feel the consequences of the loss. The large monetary judgement tells society that people will be held accountable for their actions and that the value of life is acknowledged.” – Jeffrey J Colbath, Retired Chief Judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in Florida
“The nice family we represented was torn apart by the horrific negligent acts of a driver who simply did not care to even say sorry for what he did. This trial was about celebrating the life of a child who was walking to the school bus on the day her life was taken from her, and seeking justice for the family that never obtained closure since the date of their loss. While nothing will bring back the smile and laughter of this child, the civil justice system gave this family the validation of the tremendous magnitude of this loss.” – Daniel Lustig, attorney and partner, Pike & Lustig, LLP.
“The size of this verdict recognizes the magnitude of what was taken from this family, due to absolutely no fault of their own.” – Robert Johnson, attorney, Pike & Lustig.
