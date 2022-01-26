Enteral Nutrition Market Is Growing At A CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030 | Latest Research Report

Enteral nutrition Market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Enteral Nutrition Market by Protein Composition (Standard Protein Diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein for Diabetes Care Patient & Others), Form (Powder and Liquid), Age Group (Adults, & Pediatric)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enteral nutrition market was pegged at $6.76 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $12.29 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2028. Increase in number of malnutrition cases, growth in incidences of chronic illness, and high adoption of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition drive the growth of the global enteral nutrition market. Moreover, rise in geriatric population supplemented the market growth. However, poor demand in underdeveloped countries hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in emerging market is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Enteral nutrition is food supplement that provides nutrients directly in the gastrointestinal tract in patients who cannot swallow food or get enough nourishment by eating or drinking. This process of administrating nutrition involves the usage of enteral feeding devices such as pumps and tubes. These medical devices deliver the medications and nutrients directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

.Export-import is at halt.

.The closure of industries due to lockdown has not only hampered the scale of production but also the growth rate.

.Online sales have started to provide convenience to consumers.

.The outbreak had given opportunity to the companies to opt for certain strategies and plan their business accordingly.

The global enteral nutrition market is segmented on the basis of protein composition, age group, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on protein composition, the standard protein diet held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the protein for diabetes care patient segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital sales segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the online segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Global Health Products, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Reckitt Benckinser Group PLC, and Victus, Inc.

