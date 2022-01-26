Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,680 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Jefferson County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a man during an interaction with officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the White Pine Police Department.

Just before 11:00 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a request to perform a welfare check on a man at a residence in the 1400 block of David Swann Drive in Dandridge. Upon arrival, the man was not cooperative with officers and refused to come outside. Preliminary information indicates the man eventually came outside and got into a vehicle. As he was leaving, he stopped the vehicle, got out of the car, and for reasons still under investigation, got into an altercation with an officer. The situation escalated, resulting in a Jefferson County deputy and an officer with the White Pine Police Department firing shots, striking the individual. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Jefferson County Officer-Involved Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.