Trenton Man Charged with Attempted Murder Following House Fire

TRENTON – Special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Gibson County man in connection with a fire at a residence in Trenton, in which an adult and two juveniles were inside.

This morning, TBI agents joined the Gibson County Fire Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the fire along Old Jackson Road.  No injuries were reported.  During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information leading to Jarmaland Marsh (DOB: 3/19/01) of Trenton, as the individual responsible for the fire.

Marsh was taken into custody and booked into the Gibson County Jail on three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and three counts of Aggravated Arson.  His bond is set at $500,000.

