Reviewing the Fresh, Unique Comedy, The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater

Rare is the film that comes along that allows audiences to connect with its characters. “The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater” is just such a film.

The film is thoughtful without being condescending & comically tinted while paying reverence to the subject, which if you have not guessed, is not solely about Ava's career path or even her love life.” — Todd Bennett

CROWN POINT, IN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A strong lament of many a moviegoer has been the inability of a film to draw them in, and to envelop them in the narrative. For too long, the industry has fed the machine of formula, whether it is a mindless romantic comedy or a green screen full of destruction. Rare is the film that comes along and has you connecting to the characters. The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater ” is just such a film that finally allows the viewer to connect. It not only has you rooting for our heroine and hero, but also breaks new ground in subject matter, using a creativity rarely seen in cinema these days.Lorissa Julianus plays Ava Moriarty, a brilliant art historian forced into the role of a dominatrix by her Russian mobster boyfriend, Boris. When cut loose by Boris, he calls due her $500,000 debt. Along the way she runs into Father Radovan Markovic, who is also held back by Boris. After an offer from an unscrupulous Mayor, Ava is forced to decide if her desire to survive is greater than her feelings for Radovan, with whom she is slowly developing deeper, closer feelings.Co-produced by a talented up-and-coming married duo, it all starts with the script, which is also helmed by the lead and multi-talented star, Ms. Julianus. Director CJ Julianus (who also makes a cameo appearance) makes creative use of locations that serve as both central to the story. At times, the locales are whimsically allegorical, allowing our heroine to explore her world with a confidence and vulnerability.The viewer is left to decide for themselves the key question: how does the viewer define Ava? Is she, as the title and opening sequences suggest, a dominatrix? Or, is she a brilliant art historian, overflowing with knowledge and expertise, that has been minimized by a world she was forced into? Or will the viewer find that these questions themselves are found to be insufficient, upon further understanding of the character?Perhaps her confidant and close friend Gabe can give us clues. Gabe, (played with vigor by Shannon Brown) is morally flexible and serves as a reflection of the side of Ava she is forced to empower.All of these concerns are unpacked as the film progresses. Julianus portrays Moriarty with resolute elegance, demonstrating an appropriate cynicism balanced by an underlying optimism for something better just around the corner. Ms. Julianus's depth is on full display here, and big things in Hollywood would seem to surely be on tap for her.Played by the engaging Mickey O’Sullivan, Radovan is Serbian-born and running from his past. O’Sullivan’s Radovan is handsome and masculine without being macho and shallow and this is impressive, and similarly to Ms. Julianus, big things can be expected from him in future projects.What ensues between the two is intrigue, adventure, self-actualization, and an easily recognized chemistry between the two leads.The fortunate viewer who tastes this delicious bite of cinema is taken on a ride that introduces us to a low life land-developing Mayor, the world of art, and underground fighting, all competing for the direction of the needle on Radovan and Ava’s moral compass.Throughout the film antagonists both subtle and prominent provoke within the viewer specific questions. Will Radovan find his center after years of unwarranted guilt? Will Ava be seen as a whole person, rather than as a prejudged caricature? And why are some of her biggest impediments to breaking free and receiving the respect her doctorate would command coming from women, not just the self-serving Boris, controlled by his lizard brain that has long disconnected his heart?Still, as the viewer empties the popcorn bowl to enjoy this exhilarating journey, these questions often take a back seat to the pure enjoyment of watching a film the Julianus partnership delivers. You will not be bombarded with contrivances or cliches, yet you will be reflecting on how the narrative applies to your own world, perhaps laughing until you cry as you do it.Ultimately however, the movie is simply a joy and absolute fun, as Mr. Julianus crafts a film with pace and energy that allows you to ponder, and therefore determine your own philosophy regarding a woman’s struggle in the world.Ms. Julianus' screenplay is thoughtful without being condescending, and comically tinted while still paying reverence to the subject, which if you have not already guessed as the viewer, is not solely about her situation with Boris or, her career path, or even her love life.Ava has decided to go through life according to her own terms, even if those terms may shorten it. Ms. Julianus is deftly able to take us into Ava's world using entertaining plot devices, yet in the end the underlying message of the lack of and need for respect of women is recognizable to viewers that are paying attention.Ava and Radovan's beauty is as much internal as external, and the world we are taken into, even with all of its ugliness, cannot obscure their humanity. In the end a light shines through that leaves the viewer to decide for themselves whether they are blinded by it, or ... Inspired by it.The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater is 111 minutes long and rated TV-14 for mild language and adult themes.

