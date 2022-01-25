Governor Dunleavy Introduces Five Inspirational Alaskans in the 2022 State of the State

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are honored to recognize five outstanding Alaskans during the 2022 State of the State Address. The five special guests exemplify the heart of Alaska through their hard work and determination.

“Each of our five guests is an exemplary Alaskan,” said Governor Dunleavy. “My fellow Alaskans constantly impress me with their determination and diversity – through nationwide competition, overcoming addiction, helping out their neighbors, and displaying resilience in their field. These five guests symbolize the spirit of Alaska and I am honored to have them attend the State of the State this year.”

Emma Broyles broke ground as the first Miss Alaska to win the title of Miss America in the 100-year history of the competition. She used her platform during the competition to openly discuss her experience with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in hopes that viewers could relate to her experience.

Carley Rose Kelley is a survivor who is breaking addiction cycles. Today, at age 27, she is three years sober, after surviving domestic violence and drug addiction. She is a Client Navigator and Peer Support Specialist for at-risk and homeless youth at My House in Wasilla. She is also one of Governor Dunleavy’s People First Initiative advocates. The People First Initiative addresses several public safety issues facing Alaska today, including domestic violence, sexual assault, missing and murdered Indigenous persons, human and sex trafficking, foster care, and homelessness.

Captain Andrew Viray is a lifelong Alaskan who was commissioned into the Army National Guard as an infantry officer after graduating and is serving as a plans and projects officer until he takes command of an Infantry Rifle Company in the coming months. Capt. Viray has been a leader in our COVID response since we first stood up our Joint Task Force in March 2020. He has also served as a staff planner in the Joint Task Force emergency responses in Fairbanks, the Mat-Su, and Yakutat.

Sergeant Ken Noland, Staff Sgt. of Operations, is one of the most senior Corrections officers. Sgt. Noland is a diligent and generous officer who has mentored and trained his peers in those values for more than 25 years.

Sergeant Elondre Johnson is an 18-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers, assigned to the Bethel Post. In recognition of his outstanding service and his model example to fellow Troopers, Sgt. Johnson was named the 2020 Alaska State Trooper of the Year.

