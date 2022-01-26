Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce two arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:20 am, the suspects approached the victim, in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the victim fled from their vehicle. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers and a handgun was recovered.

 

On Monday, January 24, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile male and a 13 year-old juvenile male, both of District Heights, MD, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

