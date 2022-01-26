Council Meets as the Board of Health on Jan 25. at 9 a.m. for Public Health Updates and to Introduce, Hold a Public Hearing and Vote on Amended Board of Health Regulation on Indoor Masking Requirements

MARYLAND, January 26 - For Immediate Release: Monday, January 24, 2022

Also on Jan. 25: A second public hearing and discussion on a proposed resolution that would require restaurants, bars, fitness centers and other establishments to require customers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entering indoor areas, as proposed by County Executive Elrich

The Council will meet on Monday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. The virtual meeting will begin with a proclamation presented by Councilmember Rice recognizing Radon Awareness Month.

More detail on each Council agenda item is provided below.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and County Public Health Planning

Update: Sitting as the Board of Health, the Council will receive an update on the County’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery and vaccination efforts. Those expected to provide information include Dr. Raymond Crowel, director, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); James Bridgers, acting chief health officer, DHHS; Dr. Earl Stoddard, assistant chief administrative officer, Montgomery County Government; and Sean O’Donnell, program administrator, Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response, DHHS. Join the conversation with #COVID-19

Resolution to adopt a Board of Health Regulation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the County - Vaccination Requirements to Enter Bars, Restaurants, Recreation Centers, and Other Covered Establishments

Review and public hearing: The Council will review and hold a public hearing on a proposed resolution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the County. The proposed resolution would implement a Board of Health regulation to require restaurants, bars, fitness centers and other establishments and facilities to require customers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entering indoor areas. The Council President is the lead sponsor of the resolution at the request of the County Executive.

As proposed, the resolution also would exempt certain establishments and facilities from the requirement, including those providing essential government services and social services. In addition, certain individuals would also be exempt from the requirement, including individuals who enter the facility for a quick and limited purpose and individuals who are entitled to medical or religious accommodations.

This proposed Board of Health regulation does not impact Montgomery County’s existing Board of Health guidance on face coverings under Resolution 19-1120, which was adopted on Jan. 4, 2022.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Dr. James Bridgers, acting chief health officer, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Dr. Earl Stoddard, assistant chief administrative officer, Montgomery County Government; Dr. Raymond Crowel, director, DHHS; and Silvia Kinch, Office of the County Attorney.

Resolution to adopt a Second Amended Board of Health Regulation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and indoor mask guidance in Montgomery County

Introduction, public hearing and vote: The Council will introduce, hold a public hearing and is scheduled to vote on a Second Amended Board of Health Regulation to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and Extend Indoor Masking Guidance in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County's current Board of Health regulation, which took effect on Jan. 5, 2022 at 12 a.m., continues indoor masking requirements at any location accessible to the public in Montgomery County until at least Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. In addition, the regulation requires that the Council will meet as the Board of Health every two weeks to evaluate the public health data associated with the community transmission of COVID-19 to determine if the indoor mask mandate should continue.

The COVID-19 omicron variant has pushed Montgomery County and other areas of the country into an extended period of high COVID-19 transmission.

The Second Amended Board of Health Regulation would continue the indoor masking requirements at any location accessible to the public in Montgomery County until Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m., but the regulation would terminate before this date if the Public Health Officer notifies the Board of Health that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list the following three indicators as both below high levels and trending downward for seven consecutive days:

the number of cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days;

the test positivity rate; and

the COVID-related hospital bed utilization case rate.

If adopted by the Board of Health, the amended regulation would become effective on Jan. 26 at 12 a.m.

Students are still required to wear face coverings in schools based on requirements from the Maryland State Department of Education. Moreover, face coverings are still required on public transportation as required by the Transportation Security Administration.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Dr. James Bridgers, acting chief health officer, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Dr. Earl Stoddard, assistant chief administrative officer, Montgomery County Government; and Dr. Raymond Crowel, director, DHHS.

Amendments to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Montgomery County Government Department of Transportation Storm Drain General and Storm Drain Culvert Replacement

Introduction: The Council will introduce two FY21-26 CIP amendments for the storm drain general and storm drain culvert replacement projects to switch the funding source for both projects from long-term financing from the Maryland Water Quality Revolving Loan Fund, (WQRLF) to Water Quality Protection Bonds. According to the County Executive, this funding switch is needed because the work done in these projects is ineligible for long-term financing via the WQRLF.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing and vote on both amendments is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8.

Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation to the FY22 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Office of Agriculture, Agricultural Land Preservation Easements $3,675,816

Introduction: The Council will introduce a more than $3.6 million supplemental appropriation to the FY22 Capital Budget and amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program for the Agricultural Land Preservation Easement. This appropriation is needed because a non-budgeted transaction occurred between M-NCPPC and the County wherein the County received $953,055 in contributions and a Rural Legacy Program state grant of more than $2.7 million was awarded in FY22. In addition, the Office of Agriculture has several significant opportunities to acquire additional easements in the Agricultural Reserve which may be lost if not acted upon at this time and the supplemental leverages significant non-County sources of funds.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget and amendment to the FY21-26 CIP, Department of Housing and Community Affairs - $14,749,992 for Affordable Housing Acquisition and Preservation

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $14.7 million supplemental appropriation to the FY22 Capital Budget and amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program for the Affordable Housing Acquisition and Preservation project. The appropriation for this project will support affordable housing developments throughout the County.

The appropriation is needed to provide loan repayment funds for the acquisition and renovation of properties for the purpose of preserving or increasing the County's affordable housing inventory. Properties may be acquired by the County, non-profit developers, the Housing Opportunities Commission or other entities that agree to develop or redevelop property for affordable housing.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive.

Amendment to the FY21-26 CIP, County Offices and other Improvements, Dickerson Radio Tower

Introduction: The Council will introduce an amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements

Program to build a 450-foot communications tower near the Public Safety Radio System equipment shelter in the Dickerson area. This amendment is needed because the Public Safety Radio System communication equipment is located on the GenOn power plant’s smokestack, which is in the process of being shut down and is tentatively scheduled to be removed.

The County has four antennas and two microwave dishes located at the 420-foot mark that provide the coverage needed in this portion of the County including the Potomac River. The recommended amendment is consistent with the criteria for amending the CIP to address the public safety concern that would arise without a new tower. This amendment will create an unfunded new project. A subsequent executive transfer of $1.9 million in General Obligation bonds and $100,000 in current revenue will provide the needed project funding.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY21-26 CIP, Office of the County Executive - $400,000 for Business Advancement Team Life Sciences and Technology Centers

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $400,000 supplemental appropriation and amendment to the FY21-26 CIP to fund the conversion of ten offices to four small, wet labs at the Germantown Innovation Center. The recommended funding will supplement the existing funding needed to complete this project.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY21-26 CIP, Department of Health and Human Services - $100,000 for Affordable Living Quarters

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $100,000 supplemental appropriation in federal funds for the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of General Services and Department of Housing and Community Affairs to explore how the acquisition and renovation of an existing building could help meet the County’s Affordable housing need for individuals with very low incomes.

The Montgomery County Housing Needs Assessment estimated that in 2018, there was a shortage of 23,030 units affordable to households earning up to 30 percent area median income. These residents are at risk of entering the homeless system and may have difficulty exiting homelessness because of the lack of affordable housing.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Office of the County Executive - $250,000; and Amendment to the FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872, Section G, FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Effective Law Enforcement for All, Inc.

Vote expected: The Council will vote on a $250,000 special appropriation for Effective Law Enforcement for All, Inc. (ELE4A). The special appropriation will fund the ongoing work of ELE4A related to the audit of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and the Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety.

Supplemental appropriation to develop a crowd-sourcing system for Ride On, $720,300

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a $720,300 supplemental appropriation which would fund a contractor to develop Ride On crowd sourcing system software and a smartphone mobile application. The crowd sourcing software would be deployed to a subset of transit routes and would receive passenger loading information from automatic passenger counters. The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee recommends enactment with amendments.

The lead sponsor is Council President Albornoz at the request of County Executive Elrich.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Christopher Conklin, director, Department of Transportation (DOT); Dan Hibbert, chief, Division of Transit Services, DOT; Brady Goldsmith, chief, Management Services, DOT; and Gary Nalven, Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Taxicab fees resolution

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to reduce and simplify certain fees that fleet operators, passenger vehicle license holders and drivers pay to the County to operate a taxicab. The purpose of the resolution is to renew interest in the taxicab industry as a profession, increase driver retention and eliminate substantial barriers to entry. Due to the pandemic and increased competition from transportation network companies such as Lyft and Uber, DOT estimates that there are approximately 15 percent fewer drivers in the taxicab industry now than before the start of the pandemic.

Changes recommended by the County Executive for inclusion in the resolution include eliminating the $20 application fee for the taxi operator identification card; reducing the two-year taxicab operator identification fee renewal from $150 to $100; eliminating the $20 test fee; reducing the individual application fee for a new passenger vehicle license (PVL) from $500 to $100; lowering the annual renewal fee of a PVL from $495 to $250; and implementing a flat $50 inspection fee.

The T&E Committee recommends enactment with amendments to the proposed fee schedule. These amendments include setting the Passenger Vehicle License (PVL) renewal fee at $50 and the fee for an individual placing a new taxicab PVL in service at $0.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Christopher Conklin, director, DOT; Dan Hibbert, chief, Division of Transit Services, DOT; Walton Harris, policy analyst, Taxicab Office, Division of Transit Services, DOT; Brady Goldsmith, chief, Management Services, DOT; and Gary Nalven, OMB.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Transportation - $193,483 for Streets and Roads - Roadside Trees - Protection

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a $193,483 supplemental appropriation for DOT to replace roadside trees, as required by Bill 41-12 – Streets and Roads – Roadside Trees – Protection. The Tree Planting Fund collected $268,483 in fiscal year 2021, which is $193,483 more than had been estimated. The appropriation is needed to authorize the expenditure of the excess funds received and can be used only for this purpose. The T&E Committee recommends enactment.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Christopher Conklin, director, DOT; Richard Dorsey, chief, Division of Highway Services, DOT; Brett Linkletter, policy analyst, Taxicab Office, Division of Transit Services, DOT; Brady Goldsmith, chief, Management Services, DOT; and Felicia Hyatt, OMB.

Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY23 Operating Budget

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on spending affordability guidelines for the FY23 Operating Budget. The spending affordability guidelines that will be adopted are a ceiling on the funding from ad valorem real property tax revenues, a ceiling on the aggregate operating budget and separate budget allocations for all agencies and certain non-agency uses. The Council must adopt guidelines for the next operating budget by the second Tuesday in February.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee will review the proposed options and any public comments on Feb. 3.

Supplemental appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, $954,266 for Incubator Programs Non-Departmental Account

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on a $954,266 supplemental appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government Office of the County Executive. The supplemental appropriation would fund certain expenditures related to the Montgomery County Incubator Program. These funds will provide tenant security deposits, essential operating expenses for the Silver Spring Innovation Center, facility repairs for the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, repairs for all innovation centers and operating expenses for the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Interviews to fill vacancy on Charter Review Commission

Interviews: The Council will interview four applicants for a partial term on the Charter Review Commission (CRC) due to the unexpected passing of Ruth Kirinda. The applicants selected for an interview include Sam Arthur, Mina Attaran, Anita M. Cox and Brackett Smith. The term of the current Commission will expire on Dec. 4.

No more than six members of the CRC can be from the same political party, and this appointee may be a Republican, someone who declines to affiliate with a party or a member of another party officially recognized by the Board of Elections. The appointee cannot be a Democrat.

Rules of Procedure for Conditional Uses and Waivers for Certain Telecommunications Towers and Objections to Applications for Waivers for Certain Telecommunications Towers before the Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings (OZAH)

Review and vote expected: The Council is expected to review and vote on the rules of procedure for conditional uses and waivers for certain new telecommunication towers and objections to applications for waivers for certain telecommunications towers before the Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings (OZAH).

In July of 2021, the Council enacted ZTA 19-07, which established new procedures for conditional use and waiver applications and objections to waiver applications for telecommunications towers before OZAH. The procedures established were not in OZAH’s current Land Use Rules of Procedure and these new rules are necessary to process applications efficiently, timely and fairly.

Lynn Robeson Hannan, director and hearing examiner, OZAHA is scheduled to attend and provide information.

Additions to OZAH’s Fee Schedule

Review and vote expected: The Council is expected to review and vote on additions to OZAH’s fee schedule. In July of 2021, the Council enacted ZTA 19-07, which established new procedures for conditional use and waiver applications and objections to waiver applications for telecommunications towers before OZAH. The procedures established were not part of OZAH’s Local Map Amendment, Development Plan Amendment, Schematic Development Plan Amendment and Floating Zone Plan Amendment Fee Schedule. The established fees are necessary to process applications efficiently, timely and fairly.

Lynn Robeson Hannan, director and hearing examiner, OZAHA is scheduled to attend and provide information.

Proposed Closed Session

Review: The Council is expected to hold a proposed closed session pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(7) to consult with counsel to obtain legal advice; and §3-305(b)(8) to consult with staff, consultants, or other individuals about pending or potential litigation. The topic is all pending litigation involving the County.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council and committees are meeting via Zoom because of ongoing construction and technology upgrades in the Council's Hearing Room and the inability to conduct meetings in a socially distant way in other areas of the Council Office Building with television broadcast capacity. Councilmembers continue to hold meetings in their offices by appointment.