Montgomery County Council Statement on the Line of Duty Deaths of Firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo

MARYLAND, January 26 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

“All the members of the Council send our condolences to the families and friends of three firefighters who lost their lives on Monday morning. Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth “Kenny” Lacayo served together with the Baltimore City Fire Department. The firefighters tragically lost their lives while responding to a fire in a row house in Baltimore, and we are deeply saddened by their passing. 

“Among the fallen, Kenny Lacayo was one of our own. He was raised in Montgomery County and graduated from Wheaton High School before joining the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad as a firefighter in 2011 and became a paramedic in 2012. He was highly recognized in our community for both his life-saving actions and passion for helping others. We are keeping the families and friends of all the fallen in our thoughts as well as our entire first responder community.”  

Additional information is available from the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad. 

Release ID: 22-034 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832

