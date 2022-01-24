PHILIPPINES, January 24 - Press Release January 24, 2022 Lacson Physically Fit for Rigors of Presidency More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-physically-fit-for-rigors-of-presidency Competence, experience, and track record - as well as the physical fitness and integrity for the rigors of the job. These are the main traits that qualify Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson to be the nation's next leader. "Kung pag-uusapan ang competence, experience and track record, ako na yun (If we talk of competence, experience and track record, I'm the one)," Lacson said Monday on "Ikaw na Ba? The Presidential Interviews on DZBB," when asked if he should be the next President. Lacson noted that during his 30 years as law enforcer, he earned a reputation as a tough, no-nonsense cop who strictly enforced a "No-Take" policy - rejecting bribes and hush money from criminal gangs and those transacting with the Philippine National Police. In his 18 years as senator, he exposed corruption in all its forms, and pushed for the abolition of the corruption-prone pork barrel system - refusing his Priority Development Assistance Fund allocations and making sure they are returned to the Treasury. Also, Lacson said he is physically fit for the rigors of the presidency, noting that while he would be physically 74 years old should he assume office on June 30, 2022, his recent physical tests show his body age at a much younger 51. "So age doesn't matter if it doesn't show and if you don't feel it," he said, adding he has no vices such as drinking or smoking. Lacson reiterated that as President, he would not only be strict but would practice leadership by example - the formula that let him discipline the PNP when he headed it from 1999 to 2001. Part of this leadership by example would be the signing of a waiver of his bank secrecy rights and encouraging Cabinet members to do the same - all in his first day in office. On the other hand, he said he would end corruption by applying only one standard in punishing wrongdoing - even if it involves close friends and allies. "Ang moral ascendancy or moral authority, pag wala ka nito, paano ka magpapatupad (Without moral authority, how can you lead properly)?" he said. Lacson has vowed to fix the ills of government (Aayusin ang Gobyerno, Aayusin ang Buhay ng Bawat Pilipino) and go after robbers especially those in government (Uubusin ang Magnanakaw).