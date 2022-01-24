Submit Release
STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE REPORTED HACKING OF TEACHERS' LANDBANK ACCOUNTS

This spate of bank account hacking is alarming and these unscrupulous individuals seem to be devising all fraudulent methods possible to raid the money from the victims' accounts. But what's even more disturbing in this latest hacking report is the fact that those victimized are holders of accounts in a government financial institution.

I call on the Landbank and the E-wallet operator GCash to cooperate and waste no time in working closely with the authorities to immediately identify and apprehend those taking advantage of Filipinos using the platform for illegal and unlawful activities.

Hindi natitinag ang mga kawatan sa kanilang mga gawain sa gitna ng pinaigting na mga hakbang ng mga kinauukulan laban sa ganitong mga krimen.

Habang patuloy na pinaaalalahanan natin ang publiko na maging maingat at mapagmatyag sa kanilang mga transaksyon sa online platform, dapat ding pagtibayin pa ng mga bangko at mga digital payment platforms na gawing up-to-date ang kanilang cybersecurity measures.

I urge the Landbank and GCash to undertake remedial measures the soonest time possible, including the reimbursement of the money lost by the affected clients.

We, in the Senate, are working double time to pass the proposed Internet Transactions Act and Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act before Congress' adjournment to establish stronger consumer-centric policies and standards and empower regulators to enable them to take necessary actions.

