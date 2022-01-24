PHILIPPINES, January 24 - Press Release January 24, 2022 Bong Go lauds vaccine rollout as recent survey shows continuous drop in vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos Despite the spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed optimism that the country will soon overcome the pandemic if the vaccine rollout is successfully implemented to reach herd immunity especially after the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed further decline in vaccine hesitancy and skepticism among Filipinos. Results of the survey conducted between December 12 to 16, 2021 revealed that only 8% of adult Filipinos are still reluctant to get inoculated, compared to the previous 18% who were unwilling to receive jabs in September 2021. The poll body noted that the December results showed a continuing drop in vaccine hesitancy from the 21% reported in June 2021 and 33% in May 2021. "Isa lang ito sa mga patunay na nasa tamang landas ang ating pandemic efforts lalo na pagdating sa pagbabakuna. Ang bakuna talaga ang tanging susi o solusyon upang unti-unti na po tayong bumalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay," said Go. "Patuloy naman po ang pagdating ng mga bakuna. Para po sa ating gobyerno, ituloy lang po natin ihatid ang mga bakuna sa ating kababayan lalung-lalo na sa mga mahihirap para mas marami pang Pilipino ang protektado mula sa COVID-19," he appealed. Go underscored the significance of everyone's continued support and cooperation to the success of the government's national inoculation drive, noting that vaccine hesitancy has been a concern since the pandemic started. The senator then commended the government for its ceaseless pandemic efforts and vowed to continue extending support to ensure that more Filipinos receive their jabs against COVID-19. "Sa pagdating ng mga bagong variant, tulad ng Omicron, magandang senyales na marami na sa ating mga kababayan ang nahihikayat na magpabakuna dahil mas gusto nilang maging protektado laban sa virus," remarked Go. "Isa rin ito sa indikasyon na epektibo ang ating vaccination campaign awareness. Kaya naman nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng nagpabakuna dahil tinulungan niyo po ang gobyerno na malagpasan ang pandemyang kinakaharap," he added. Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go reiterated his appeal to qualified yet unvaccinated individuals to receive their shots as soon as possible to help protect themselves and their respective communities against the virus. "Ang bakuna ang susi natin para malampasan ang pandemya at makabalik na tayo sa normal na pamumuhay. Alalahanin natin na ang pagiging bakunado ay pagiging parte ng solusyon sa laban natin kontra COVID-19," he said. "Bagama't hindi mandatory ang vaccination laban sa COVID-19 at hindi pwede pilitin ang tao, hikayatin pa rin natin ang mga hindi pa bakunado na magpabakuna na dahil maiiwasan natin ang malubhang sakit o maging kamatayan dahil sa COVID-19," he added. He also urged everyone to continue adhering to necessary health preventive measures even after getting vaccinated, saying, "Huwag po tayo maging kumpyansa. Kahit bakunado na po kayo sumunod pa rin po sa mga health protocols para maiwasan ang pagkalat at pagkahawa sa inyong komunidad." "Nakikita naman po sa datos na bumababa na ang vaccine hesitancy ng karamihan at kung bakunado po kayo ay maiiwasan niyo ang mga malalalang sintomas ng COVID-19. Kaya huwag po kayong matakot sa bakuna," Go added. Meanwhile, with the "No Vaccination, No Ride" policy being implemented in Metro Manila, Go cautioned the public against false information and advised the government to clearly explain the policies being implemented. "Dapat ipaintindi sa tao ang polisiya kaysa pag-awayan ito," Go emphasized. "The 'no vax, no ride' policy, I am told, is designed to protect the unvaccinated individuals, considering that 85% of COVID-19 patients at the ICUs requiring mechanical ventilators in DOH hospitals in Metro Manila are not vaccinated," he noted.