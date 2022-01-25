Submit Release
Poe on protecting people's money in banks:

January 25, 2022

Poe on protecting people's money in banks:

More people turning to online transactions amid the pandemic should not drive the uptick in hacking activities and other attempts at digital thievery.

We expect banks and concerned financial institutions to fortify their systems to thwart emboldened threats and security breaches.

Intensified collaboration is crucial among the government, banks and our people in taking the necessary measures to protect financial consumers from becoming victims of these cybercrimes.

Our people's hard-earned money entrusted in banks must at all times be secure.

We ask the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to furnish the Senate committee on banks, financial institutions and currencies copies of the results of its investigations including on the recent BDO Unibank incident.

Poe on protecting people's money in banks:

