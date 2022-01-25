Submit Release
Gordon files measure expanding benefits to killed prosecutors' families

January 25, 2022

Gordon files measure expanding benefits to killed prosecutors' families

Senator Richard J. Gordon filed on Monday a bill that seeks to amend the recently passed Republic Act No. 11643 and expand the survivorship benefits of the lawful families of retired members or retirement-eligible National Prosecution Service (NPS) members at the time of their death.

Gordon, chairman of the Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee, said that Senate Bill No. 2487 will ensure that bereaved families will be taken care of after the passing of a member of the NPS.

"The bill aims to expand the grant of survivorship benefits in case of death of a member of the NPS while in actual service, regardless of his/her age and length of service. This is to ensure that the families of our prosecutors will be taken care of when unfortunate incidents befall them," Gordon pointed out.

It may be recalled that the brazen murder of Trece Martires, Cavite Assistant City Prosecutor Edilberto Mendoza last December 31, 2021 prompted Gordon to conduct a privilege speech seeking justice for his death, and expanded protection for their grieving families.

Last January 17, Gordon rued the unabated culture of impunity in the country, which has already claimed the lives of 115 lawyers, judges, and prosecutors since 1972, 66 of which transpired during the last five years.

"Itong mga pagpatay na ito ay spitting on the face of justice. Every attack on the lawyers in the performance of their duties is an attack on the rule of law and our justice system. Our prosecutors and judges should not be intimidated," remarked Gordon.

SB 2487 seeks to grant a lump sum of five years' worth of gratuity computed based on the highest monthly salary on top of allowances awarded to them.

Moreover, if the deceased member had worked as a prosecutor for at least 15 years in government, the heirs shall be instead be entitled 10 years' worth of gratuity.

Lastly, if the prosecutor had served at least five years but less than 10, their families will be awarded a decade's worth of gratuity as well.

The bill will also be retroactive or be applied to members who died within one year prior to the possible effectivity of the act.

A lawyer by profession, Gordon also sought protection to members of the judiciary through SB 1947 or the proposed establishment of the Office of the Judiciary Marshals.

It aims to ensure the security, safety, and protection of the members, officials, personnel, and property of the Judiciary, including the integrity of the courts and their proceedings.

Gordon files measure expanding benefits to killed prosecutors' families

