PHILIPPINES, January 25 - Press Release January 25, 2022 De Lima thrilled over Filipinos' overwhelming support for Robredo after Jessica Soho's 'Presidential Interviews' Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima is thrilled over reports that many Filipinos shifted their support to presidential aspirant and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo after seeing her sterling performance during her interview on GMA Network's "The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews." De Lima said the interview allowed Filipinos to see Robredo for what she really is amid all the criticisms and fake news thrown against her by sinister quarters. "Honesty, sincerity and courage are just among the many traits that people saw in VP Leni during her interview with Ms. Jessica Soho. Siraan man siya at kuyugin ng fake news, ipinapakita niyang hindi siya mapapatahimik ng mga kasinungalingan. Tuloy lang sya sa pagtatrabaho dahil alam niya kung ano ang totoo at nararapat," she said. "Kaya masaya akong malaman na marami sa ating mga kababayan ang lalo pang bumilib sa kanyang mga pagsagot at paninindigan sa mga isyung natanong sa panayam at nagpahayag na siya na ang susuportahan," she added. Shortly after the airing of the three-hour program last Jan. 22, many Filipinos took to social media to praise Robredo and announce their decision to shift to her side. "[To be honest], I & my tito lang ang Leni supporters here sa bahay... After the #JessicaSohoInterviews and explaining to them why I'm supporting Leni, my Grandparents said they'll support & vote for Leni," a netizen posted on Twitter. "I thought a woman taking the highest position in the country w/ the kind of situation we have is somehow not a good risk. After #JessicaSohoInterviews, she's not the risk, she's the solution," one Twitter post said. Another said: "Mama today chanted Leni, Leni, Leni kami while VP Leni is answering Jessica Soho's questions. It was a good day, after all, thank you, God." During the program, Robredo faced tough questions that highlighted her stand on the pandemic, education, economic recovery, peace and order, poverty, and the West Philippine Sea, among others, and even on controversial issues. For one, De Lima said she agrees with Robredo that all transactions with China involving the West Philippine Sea must be conditioned on the recognition of the country's rights recognized in the arbitral award. "After six years na pagyukod ni Duterte sa China, panahon na para tayo manindigan," she said in a Tweet. De Lima also lauded Robredo's stance on education, saying, "Ang agarang paglutas sa mga pangunahing suliranin ng ating bansa ay trabaho ng lahat ng Presidente, subalit ang nagpapahalaga sa edukasyon ay pinangangalagaan ang magiging kinabukasan ng ating bayan. "Democracies are only as strong as their voters. If we fail to educate our children properly, they will fall prey to the machinations of abusive politicians and foreign interests, and all the freedoms we fought for and achieved as a democratic Filipino nation will fade into extinction," she added in a separate Tweet. It can be noted that "The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews" featured top 2022 presidential aspirants, including Robredo, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and Sen. Manny Pacquiao. Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. skipped the show.