Michigan remains committed to supporting LGBTQ+ families wanting to foster and adopt children; MDHHS resolves lawsuit following Supreme Court decision

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 25, 2022

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) signed a settlement agreement today that ends a lawsuit filed by a private child welfare agency challenging its non-discrimination policy.

The settlement comes following a unanimous Supreme Court decision that limits MDHHS's ability to enforce its non-discrimination policy under certain circumstances. The Supreme Court decision is binding on Michigan.

MDHHS's commitment to ensuring LGBTQ+ families feel welcome and valued as foster and adoptive parents remains a top priority. The department intends to expand its support for LGBTQ+ families who want to become foster or adoptive parents as part of the department's ongoing work to find loving homes for every child in foster care.

"While this outcome is not what we hoped for, we are committed to providing support to the many members in the LGBTQ+ community who want to open their hearts and their homes," said Demetrius Starling, executive director of the MDHHS Children's Services Agency. "Many children who have experienced the trauma associated with abuse and neglect need temporary foster homes while we work to reunify them safely with their parents. A smaller number of youth need adoptive homes. We are so appreciative of all families that step up to help these children - no matter their orientation or gender identity and expression.

"MDHHS recognizes, values, affirms and appreciates the significant contributions made by the LGBTQ+ families caring for children in foster care and those choosing to adopt," Starling said. "We could not do this work without them."

MDHHS soon will announce plans to further build upon its engagement with LGBTQ+ families including assessment of any service gaps or program enhancements necessary to meet to the needs of LGTBQ+ families.

"I applaud MDHHS's commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ families and our state's most vulnerable children," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "All children deserve the best opportunity possible to be placed with a loving and nurturing forever family, and it remains my honor to represent an agency with those enduring values."

MDHHS is committed to preserving families and reunifying them when it is safe. About 10,500 children are in foster care in Michigan and approximately 2,100 have a goal of adoption, with about 220 children still waiting for an adoptive family to be identified.

# # #