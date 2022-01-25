Submit Release
FWC to hold public meeting on proposed black crappie regulation change at Lake Jackson, Osceola County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host a public meeting to discuss a proposed black crappie regulation change at Lake Jackson in  Osceola County. The objective of the meeting will be to gather stakeholder input on a proposed regulation change to remove the 12-inch minimum length limit for black crappie at Lake Jackson and revert to the statewide regulation of no minimum length limit. The existing bag limit of 25 crappie per angler per day would remain unchanged.  This proposed regulation change is the result of a multi-year statewide black crappie regulation review.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area field office on Three Lakes WMA, 1231 Prairie Lakes Road, Kenansville, FL 34739. If you are unable to attend and you would still like to provide comment, email Crappie@MyFWC.com

