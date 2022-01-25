Atlantic Premiers Discuss COVID-19 Response and Recovery, Regional Priorities 

CANADA, January 25 - Atlantic Premiers met today to discuss regional impacts of the Omicron variant and priorities for economic recovery.

As new Chair of the Council of Atlantic Premiers, Premier Tim Houston of Nova Scotia was joined by Premier Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, Premier Dennis King of Prince Edward Island, and Premier Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Premiers invited the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities to provide an update on progress to advance work on the Atlantic Clean Energy Loop. Premiers reiterated the importance of all provinces actively participating in the development of the Atlantic Loop, which would connect existing and new clean power supplies across the region. Premiers agreed that the Atlantic Loop is key to the region achieving a clean power future and an economy that thrives in a low-carbon world to the benefit of all Atlantic Canadians.

Premiers reiterated their commitment to immigration and applauded the federal government’s decision to make the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program permanent. Premiers noted their desire to continue working with the federal government to develop innovative solutions to immigration and work force challenges facing the region, including exploring ways to broaden access to federal and provincial student job programs for international students.

Premiers recognize that the widespread impact of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus means that provinces must continue to adapt to ensure that the health care systems can continue to provide important services to Atlantic Canadians.

Premiers understand the mental and physical toll the pandemic continues to have on Atlantic Canadians and are grateful for their compliance with public health measures. They expressed appreciation for front-line and essential workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. Premiers continue to urge eligible residents to book appointments for boosters and first and second doses, noting vaccines are available throughout the region for those aged five and up.

