Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,797 in the last 365 days.

CFH Presents (Live Your Mission) Sponsorship Dinner Party

Live Your Mission

Changing the Faces of Homelessenes (Live Your Mission) Sponsorship Dinner Party

Live Your Mission (where self-ownership = great success)”
— Katrina Williams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFH Presents Live Your Mission Sponsorship Dinner Party (Where self-ownership=great success) On 02/11/22 Changing the Faces of Homelessness is hosting our 1st Annual Sponsorship Dinner Party to bring awareness about our troubled youth with gaining sponsors to help support our Social Services Programs.

Media Coverage from 6pm-7pm
Dinner, Presentations and Entertainment from 7pm to 11pm
Location: The Shatto Banquet Hall, 3744 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043

Special Guest:
Senator Connie Leyva
Bmikerob Ent
Jaime (RareBreed)Gregory (CEO)-Cease Fire
Melvin Farmer (CEO) Hittingconernz
Skipp Townsend (CEO) 2nd Call
Kamisha Allen (CEO) HP Foundation
Pastor Raymond Walker-Elevate Christian Church
Sponsorship Packages will be available during the Event
RSVP with Katrina Williams CFH (CEO) at 623-383-3347 or by email: nbslf2020@gmail

Katrina Williams
Changing the Faces of Homelessness
+1 623-383-3347
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

CFH Presents (Live Your Mission) Sponsorship Dinner Party

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.