Live Your Mission

Changing the Faces of Homelessenes (Live Your Mission) Sponsorship Dinner Party

Live Your Mission (where self-ownership = great success)” — Katrina Williams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFH Presents Live Your Mission Sponsorship Dinner Party (Where self-ownership=great success) On 02/11/22 Changing the Faces of Homelessness is hosting our 1st Annual Sponsorship Dinner Party to bring awareness about our troubled youth with gaining sponsors to help support our Social Services Programs.

Media Coverage from 6pm-7pm

Dinner, Presentations and Entertainment from 7pm to 11pm

Location: The Shatto Banquet Hall, 3744 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043

Special Guest:

Senator Connie Leyva

Bmikerob Ent

Jaime (RareBreed)Gregory (CEO)-Cease Fire

Melvin Farmer (CEO) Hittingconernz

Skipp Townsend (CEO) 2nd Call

Kamisha Allen (CEO) HP Foundation

Pastor Raymond Walker-Elevate Christian Church

Sponsorship Packages will be available during the Event

RSVP with Katrina Williams CFH (CEO) at 623-383-3347 or by email: nbslf2020@gmail