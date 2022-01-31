CFH Presents (Live Your Mission) Sponsorship Dinner Party
Changing the Faces of Homelessenes (Live Your Mission) Sponsorship Dinner Party
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFH Presents Live Your Mission Sponsorship Dinner Party (Where self-ownership=great success) On 02/11/22 Changing the Faces of Homelessness is hosting our 1st Annual Sponsorship Dinner Party to bring awareness about our troubled youth with gaining sponsors to help support our Social Services Programs.
Media Coverage from 6pm-7pm
Dinner, Presentations and Entertainment from 7pm to 11pm
Location: The Shatto Banquet Hall, 3744 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Special Guest:
Senator Connie Leyva
Bmikerob Ent
Jaime (RareBreed)Gregory (CEO)-Cease Fire
Melvin Farmer (CEO) Hittingconernz
Skipp Townsend (CEO) 2nd Call
Kamisha Allen (CEO) HP Foundation
Pastor Raymond Walker-Elevate Christian Church
Sponsorship Packages will be available during the Event
RSVP with Katrina Williams CFH (CEO) at 623-383-3347 or by email: nbslf2020@gmail
Katrina Williams
Changing the Faces of Homelessness
+1 623-383-3347
