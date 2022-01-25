Doctor Peter J Jones Lends His Expertise to the Jervis Inlet Biosphere Initiative
Dr. Peter Jones, and the Friends of Caren have partnered with Pender Harbour District Wildlife Society to advocate for national park status at the Jervis Inlet.WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter J Jones, Ph.D., has lent his voice to the efforts of conservation group, Friends of Caren to propose a national park monikered Jervis Inlet Biosphere Conservation Area. The proposed areas would originate in the center of the Sechetl peninsula, extending to cover a large part of the Sunshine Coast Regional District areas A and B, extending north to Princes Louisa Inlet.
With an ultimate aim at preserving Shíshálh Nation and Squamish Nation cultural histories and supporting biodiversity in the area, the proposed plan would protect 3,000 square kilometers of British Columbia’s stunning natural landscape and resources. Peter Jones partnered in a July 2021 presentation to a land-use committee which profiled the benefits of the Jervis Inlet project and its potential to protect a wide range of animal species as well as the oldest canopy forests in the world.
“The absolutely astounding environment in the area deserves protection, and our preservation efforts are a first step in further federal measure to bring the area’s natural resources under complete protection,” said Peter J Jones of Manitoba, Canada. “The Friends of Caren have worked tirelessly since 2012 to bring this project to fruition.”
Doctor Jones is a scientist and academic whose environmental efforts began early in his career when he served as a park ranger at Princess Louisa Marine Park from 1977 to 1981. He currently serves as the Friends of Caren Environmental Protection Group’s secretary in addition to his distinguished career in nutritional science.
Friends of Caren is a volunteer-led, community organization which promotes the preservation of some of Canada’s most precious natural lands and resources. The organization reveres both the natural wonders of the area and the native cultural practices and customs, advocating for preservation efforts that would lend overreaching protection. The group is known for its successful movement to protect nesting habitats for the endangered marbled murrelets in the 1990s.
Peter J Jones, Ph.D., graduated from the University of Toronto in 1984 with a doctorate of Nutritional Biochemistry. He is the President & Co-Founder of Nutritional Fundamentals for Health, Inc. and an advocate for environmental preservation and awareness.
