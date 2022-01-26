Top 3 Crypto Currencies to Hold Over BTC in 2022?
Many altcoins surpassed Bitcoins growth in 2021 and could do so again in 2022. After this latest correction there are some nice hidden gems about to unfoldNOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many smaller crypto projects will grow faster than Bitcoin in the coming year, but the king of crypto still has a place in each portfolio but smaller projects such as Polygon, Cosmos and Kusari are interesting crypto to analyse.
Bitcoin (BTC) is the ancestor of crypto currencies and has produced truly incredible returns of almost 60,000,000% since its launch. However, as it slows down with old age and was not as efficient as many other top blockchains.
Bitcoin gained about 60% over the year, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Despite its volatility, it is increasingly considered as a type of digital gold or a store of value. A store of value is something that will not lose its value over time.
All crypto-currencies carry risks, but Bitcoin is safer than most investments. It has been around for the longest time and has made the greatest progress in terms of adoption. However, this will not produce the same percentage gains as smaller projects.
So as we look at these three alternative cryptos which all have the potential to grow faster than Bitcoin in 2022.
But don't ignore BTC: it still has its place in your wallet!
1. Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon is an aggregator of layer 2 solutions for Ethereum. Layer 2 solutions are essentially based on the original blockchain and improve performance. In the case of Ethereum, this can reduce gas costs and speed up the processing of transactions. Polygon solves an important problem facing many developers and traders on the Ethereum network.
Even after the Eth2 upgrade is complete, the founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, says that layers 2 will always have a crucial role to play in terms of scalability and interoperability. In addition, Polygon will be one of the assets to keep in your wallets
https://polygon.technology/
2. Cosmos (ATOM)
The other crypto that could grow faster than Bitcoin this year are layer 1 networks. These networks have returned to the drawing board and built new cryptographic ecosystems of smart contracts that are faster and cheaper in design. They do not need layers 2 to improve their performance.
Solana (SOL) is the one who became famous this year with a price increase of more than 11,000% last year and there are several others, including Cosmos, who are jostling to position themselves so look out for them this year.
Cosmos is interesting because it is a programmable blockchain that also focuses on interoperability, ensuring that networks can communicate with each other.
Interoperability is likely to become more problematic in 2022, making Cosmos a good altcoin to watch.
https://cosmos.network/
3. Kusari (KSI)
Kusari (Chain in Japanese) is the new kid on the blockchain with a very small market cap, and with a supply of only 1.7 million makes it one to keep your eyes on, the blockchain runs the consensus NPoS algorithm making it truly decentralised.
Built on a Substrate framework it makes the chain extra adaptable for future forkless upgrades with web3.0 applied sciences means it is able to scale up with seemingly ever-changing ecosystems, and not experience the problem of upgrades to improve the network unlike most blockchains currently;
Kusari is actually a live test network much like Kusama is to the Polkadot network and is the proving ground for cross-chain decentralised projects which will eventually become apart of the SwapDEX Chain and ecosystem which will feature bridges, wrapping functions, encrypted OTCs and built for fast, secure and trust-less decentralised DApp's run by the whole community making it one of the picks for 2022.
https://www.kusari.network/
Diversification is the key.
In truth, if the crypto-currency industry continues to grow like last year, many projects will grow faster than the king of crypto BTC and smaller market cap blockchains simply have more growth potential in percentage especially the new up and coming blockchains so try to diverse into new up and coming coins and tokens.
We do not know what will happen to the crypto in 2022. We could see prices fall, the economy at large could collapse, taking crypto currencies with it but there is a lot of upward potential in crypto, so finding the right investment is key.
One way to minimize your risk levels is to maintain a diversified portfolio. This means putting only small percentage of your overall investments in smaller projects and keeping a balance between different types of coins in your crypto portfolio. You can consider keeping Bitcoin with a few layer 1, layer 2, metaverse and web3 tokens.
It is understandable to be tempted to look for higher returns, and there are exciting projects. In the end, only you know your financial goals and your risk appetite.
Mark Sanderson
Crypto weekly
