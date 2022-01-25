TAIWAN, January 25 - Vice President Lai delivers remarks en route to Honduras

After departing from Taiwan at 11 a.m. on January 25, Vice President Lai Ching-te, who leads a delegation traveling to attend the inauguration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro, delivered remarks over his charter flight's public address system. He stated that disease prevention is a key priority for the trip, thanked all of the members of the delegation, traveling press corps, and China Airlines crew, and expressed his hopes for a successful trip and safe return to Taiwan.

In his remarks, Vice President Lai thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the members of the traveling delegation for all their work to ensure the success of the trip, and said he looks forward to accomplishing the mission set out for them. The vice president also thanked the members of the press in attendance for joining the delegation and working together to expand Taiwan's international space in spite of the long journey and global pandemic. Vice President Lai stated that disease prevention is a key priority for the trip, and said that, to ensure everyone's health and safety, the delegation had chartered its own flight, with all China Airlines crew on board wearing complete protective gear to perform their cabin duties, which makes their job very difficult. The vice president further noted that Dr. Hou-Chuan Chen (陳厚全), deputy superintendent of the Ministry of Health and Welfare's Taoyuan General Hospital, had been invited to join the delegation in order to help ensure a safe journey and avoid complicating Taiwan's domestic pandemic response. The vice president added that the delegation's work begins as soon as the plane lands and that its members need to be in good shape to accomplish their mission, and also wished everyone a good rest so they can overcome jetlag and prepare themselves for the trip. The vice president concluded his remarks by encouraging the members of the delegation to look out for one another so they can together complete their mission over the coming five days.