Update: VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B1000485

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes                             

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East Westminster             

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 3:26 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

LOCATION: 5190 U.S. Route 5, Westminster, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: Benjamin M. Gregory

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The victim in this incident is identified as Benjamin M. Gregory, 46, of Bellows Falls, Vermont. The investigation into the death is continuing, however preliminary information indicates the victim died of a suspected drug overdose. An autopsy is being conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine cause and manner of death.

 

The Vermont State Police continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist the investigation contact Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

***Initial news release, 5:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022***

Vermont State Police detectives, uniformed troopers, and the Windham County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an incident that occurred in the parking lot of a gas station at 5190 U.S. Route 5 in Westminster, VT, at about 3:26 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. One aspect of this investigation being conducted by VSP detectives is the death of an adult man. There is no active threat to the public related to this incident, and the death appears to be an event isolated to a vehicle that arrived in the parking lot.

 

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. The body of the deceased man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Testing, including toxicology, could take six to eight weeks. His name is being withheld at this time pending additional investigation and notification of next of kin.

 

Anyone with information that might assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.  

 

No further information is available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

 

