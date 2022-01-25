SCHUCKMAN REALTY EXCLUSIVELY RETAINED TO LEASE HIGH VISIBILITY NEW CONSTRUCTION “QUEENS FLATIRON BUILDING”
Schuckman Realty Inc. has been retained to lease a proposed 164,414 square foot, medical, office & retail building at 90-32 Queens Blvd. Elmhurst, NY11373.
This project is one of the most visible in Queens with over 215,000 vehicles passing the site on the LIE each day, as well as an additional 35,000 on Queens Blvd & 15,000 vehicles on Woodhaven Blvd.”ELMHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release: Schuckman Realty Inc. Exclusively Retained to Lease High Visibility New Construction “Queens Flatiron Building”
Elmhurst, NY; Kenneth Schuckman, Ari Malul and Jack Bassal of Schuckman Realty Inc. have been retained to lease a proposed 164,414 square foot, retail, office/ medical and community use building at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and Woodhaven Boulevard in Elmhurst, NY11373.
90-32 Queens Boulevard will be a ten-story new construction consisting of approximately 20,000 rentable square feet of class-A retail/commercial space situated on the lower level and ground floor as well as an additional 160,000 square feet of community facility use on floors three through ten.
The property, which is located at the entrance to the Woodhaven M and R subway station and directly across from the Queens Center Mall, will feature over 285 on-site parking spaces, two full loading docks and two private terraces. The project is one of the most visible in the area with over 215,000 vehicles passing the site on the Long Island Expressway each day, as well as an additional 35,000 on Queens Boulevard and over 15,000 vehicles on Woodhaven Boulevard.
Prospective lessees can visit listing or contact the leasing team at (516) 496-888 or email the exclusive brokers listed below:
Kenneth Schuckman
President | Lic. RE Broker
ken@schuckmanrealty.com
Ari Malul
Lic. Associate RE Broker
ari@schuckmanrealty.com
Jack Bassal
Lic. Associate RE Broker
jb@schuckmanrealty.com
About Schuckman Realty Inc.: Schuckman Realty is a full service commercial real estate services firm serving New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and the surrounding tri-state area. Schuckman has developed a reputation as a leading retail broker and developer in the New York Metro area, with special expertise in developments, redevelopments, and renovations in all Five Boroughs of New York City and Long Island. As a strategic planner of retail stores, shopping centers and boutique projects, Schuckman has been responsible for tens of millions of square feet of leasing and development and has been hired by numerous national retail chains to facilitate macro–market penetration. We attribute our success to our intimate team’s proficiency in market analysis and site planning, in addition to tireless dedication and extensive experience from both sides of the table.
New Development - Queens Flatiron Building