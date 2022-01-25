Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,685 in the last 365 days.

SCHUCKMAN REALTY EXCLUSIVELY RETAINED TO LEASE HIGH VISIBILITY NEW CONSTRUCTION “QUEENS FLATIRON BUILDING”

Queens Flatiron Building at 90-32 Queens Blvd

Queens Flatiron Building at 90-32 Queens Blvd

Schuckman Realty Inc. has been retained to lease a proposed 164,414 square foot, medical, office & retail building at 90-32 Queens Blvd. Elmhurst, NY11373.

This project is one of the most visible in Queens with over 215,000 vehicles passing the site on the LIE each day, as well as an additional 35,000 on Queens Blvd & 15,000 vehicles on Woodhaven Blvd.”
— Kenneth R. Schuckman of Schuckman Realty
ELMHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release: Schuckman Realty Inc. Exclusively Retained to Lease High Visibility New Construction “Queens Flatiron Building”

Elmhurst, NY; Kenneth Schuckman, Ari Malul and Jack Bassal of Schuckman Realty Inc. have been retained to lease a proposed 164,414 square foot, retail, office/ medical and community use building at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and Woodhaven Boulevard in Elmhurst, NY11373.

90-32 Queens Boulevard will be a ten-story new construction consisting of approximately 20,000 rentable square feet of class-A retail/commercial space situated on the lower level and ground floor as well as an additional 160,000 square feet of community facility use on floors three through ten.

The property, which is located at the entrance to the Woodhaven M and R subway station and directly across from the Queens Center Mall, will feature over 285 on-site parking spaces, two full loading docks and two private terraces. The project is one of the most visible in the area with over 215,000 vehicles passing the site on the Long Island Expressway each day, as well as an additional 35,000 on Queens Boulevard and over 15,000 vehicles on Woodhaven Boulevard.

Prospective lessees can visit listing or contact the leasing team at (516) 496-888 or email the exclusive brokers listed below:

Kenneth Schuckman
President | Lic. RE Broker
ken@schuckmanrealty.com

Ari Malul
Lic. Associate RE Broker
ari@schuckmanrealty.com

Jack Bassal
Lic. Associate RE Broker
jb@schuckmanrealty.com

About Schuckman Realty Inc.: Schuckman Realty is a full service commercial real estate services firm serving New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and the surrounding tri-state area. Schuckman has developed a reputation as a leading retail broker and developer in the New York Metro area, with special expertise in developments, redevelopments, and renovations in all Five Boroughs of New York City and Long Island. As a strategic planner of retail stores, shopping centers and boutique projects, Schuckman has been responsible for tens of millions of square feet of leasing and development and has been hired by numerous national retail chains to facilitate macro–market penetration. We attribute our success to our intimate team’s proficiency in market analysis and site planning, in addition to tireless dedication and extensive experience from both sides of the table.

Keywords: Queens Flatiron Building, New York Real Estate News, Queens Real Estate, New Construction, Community Use Facility, New York Business News, Retail Leasing, Office Space, Queens Construction, Schuckman Realty, Queens Boulevard, Elmhurst Queens, Queens Real Estate

Jack Pierce
Schuckman Realty Inc.
+1 516-496-8888
email us here

New Development - Queens Flatiron Building

You just read:

SCHUCKMAN REALTY EXCLUSIVELY RETAINED TO LEASE HIGH VISIBILITY NEW CONSTRUCTION “QUEENS FLATIRON BUILDING”

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.