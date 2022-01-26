José Daniel García Espinel, Global Director of Innovation and Product Development for Security, Prosegur Global Risk,

José Daniel García Espinel Global Director of Innovation and Product Development for Security www.Prosegur.us www.Prosegur.us - - - www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com - - -

José Daniel García Espinel is the Global Director of Innovation and Product Development for Security at PROSEGUR. Prosegur is a global security leader operating in 26 countries, with over 165,000 employees and 26 command centers spread around the globe. Prosegur has made innovation in emerging technologies a company-wide focus. Artificial intelligence, data science, IoT, and blockchain are just some of the technologies incorporated into their processes. They develop proprietary technology and collaborate with start-ups to accelerate digital transformation.

Before coming to Prosegur, José Daniel García Espinel was Director of Acciona's Advanced and Digital Innovation Hub in Acciona's Innovation & Technology Division. There he led the implementation of new technologies as a Digital Transformation Strategy.

José Daniel García Espinel received his Ph.D. in Civil Engineer in 1999.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Daniel. It’s a pleasure to chat with the Head of Innovation for, arguably, the most innovative security company in the world. Before discussing artificial intelligence, the metaverse, Prosegur Security Operations Centers, and the broad range of innovation initiatives that are your primary focus, please tell us more about your background.

José Daniel Garcia Espinel: I have had a long career working in innovation in several sectors including security, construction, and energy. I hold eight patents for products in maritime and railway construction, including a patent to build seaports using glass fiber-reinforced polymer caissons. I have received several awards for innovation, including the “HP Mars Home Planet” award. The HP Mars Home Planet is a year-long competition that challenges innovators to design solutions to support one million humans living on Mars. In addition, I was responsible for designing the first 3D printed bridge in the world made of concrete.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Please share with us the importance of innovation to Prosegur.

José Daniel Garcia Espinel: Prosegur’s strategy is focused on two important concepts. We must Perform by offering our customers the very best service in our traditional businesses such as guarding. And we must Transform by offering our customers new and innovative security solutions that are unique to Prosegur and the security industry. Our innovation strategy is focused on new product development. When developing new products we analyze their desirability, feasibility, and scalability. But we don’t just concentrate on the traditional security industry. We look to adjacent industries that we know are equally important to our customers, such as business continuity and safety. And our Security Operations Centers (SOCs) around the world are the hub of innovation for our company.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: We understand that Prosegur’s Security Operations Centers are now equipped with a Universal Artificial Intelligence platform called Prosegur GenzAI™. Please tell us more Daniel about the competitive advantages and benefits of GenzAI.

José Daniel Garcia Espinel: We are very excited to have developed GenzAI at Prosegur. We know that the technology behind GenzAI is a revolutionary development in the security industry. To put it simply, GenzAI combines the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to equip our SOC operators with superpowers!

Built on a global edge-cloud platform, GenzAI can collect data from any type of events provided through IoT, video surveillance cameras, or other data sources. It processes that data through responsible AI. GenzAI allows us to manage multiple IoT Devices in one platform and to use that platform to monitor our customer’s processes. GenzAI is connected to the alarm management systems (AMS) in our SOCs to manage events. It is not a physical security information management software system (PSIM). It is not a video management system (VMS). GenzAI is a middleware developed by Prosegur that can adapt to our customer needs and covers multiple use cases.

The responsible Artificial Intelligence system built within GenzAI is capable of learning and subsequently understanding our customer’s signals, therefore automatically generating events and alarms. This provides the information that is strictly necessary for our operators to make intelligent decisions and to inform the guards who are in person at your site so that they can act immediately. The great power of GenzAI is that it is a universal data interpretation system that filters information and can transform it into actionable insights. In short, it empowers our security professionals to be much more efficient and to cover more sites simultaneously.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: That’s fascinating! I understand that you will be able to monitor your customer locations in a digital twin environment, in essence, a metaverse. And that managing your customer’s environments through the metaverse enables Prosegur to replicate those environments for business continuity testing.

José Daniel Garcia Espinel: Yes we are working to create digital twins of our customer’s environments in our Security Operation Centers. This will allow us to monitor and control the physical world from the digital twin installed in a digital environment. We will quickly react when, for example, an intrusion sensor fires an alarm, and using our digital twin, we will choose to monitor only surveillance cameras and recorders that are linked to that sensor and are close to it.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: It seems to us Daniel that the advances Prosegur is making in Security Operations Centers are the future of security operations center management globally. What are your thoughts on the security operations centers of the future?

José Daniel Garcia Espinel: Modern SOCs deploy automated solutions that can analyze large data sets and effectively identify threats and attacks using machine learning. This enables our security professionals to focus on the human elements of an attack. In tandem, it provides the data necessary to avoid risk. Our SOCs are the backbone of our security business. Having fourteen SOCs around the world gives us a privileged global position. With GenzAI we aim to add new capabilities and continuously improve the efficiency at our SOCs to ultimately provide a better service to our customers. The security operations center not only monitors the safety of your building; it monitors the safety of your staff. The exchange of real-time information between the people on the ground and the people in the operations center, aided by the data captured by your systems and filtered through GenzAI, means that together we can mobilize a response quickly and efficiently.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: I understand that Prosegur hosts an annual innovation contest called “COME In”. Prosegur seeks entrepreneurs from technology start-ups to develop innovative solutions to address future security challenges. This challenge addresses the industry’s main pain points, and more recently, some of society's most pressing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Care to elaborate?

José Daniel Garcia Espinel: “Come In” is the first Open Innovation Program launched by an international security company. We invite the start-up technology community to work with us to develop new and innovative security solutions. In the last edition of “Come In” we received more than 150 applications from more than 35 countries around the world. In the end, six start-ups were selected to participate. As an example, an IoT start-up called Thinger.io designed a smart randomized lock for our “Cash Today” product. Cash Today safely stores cash for our customers before our armored trucks collect the money and take it to the bank.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Prosegur’s 40+ year history and track record of accomplishments are second to none in the security space. What is your perspective, Daniel, on Prosegur’s unique capabilities to successfully address these critical business transformation issues for your customers?

José Daniel Garcia Espinel: Three years ago, Prosegur began one of the most challenging transformation processes in the security industry. We recognized that we had to invest effort and resources in digital transformation and innovation to increase our performance (perform) and offer our customers new products and technological services (transform). We are now seeing the fruits of that investment and we are pleased to offer our customers innovative security solutions.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Care to mention any success stories, case studies, or testimonials that will be of interest to our readers and the security community at large?

José Daniel Garcia Espinel: Our customers are the center of our development efforts. Before developing any product, we host an “early adopter program”. We pilot our new products directly with our customers. Their feedback is critical to help us continuously improve. I am reminded of a success story with a construction company and a football stadium. This construction company required us to protect construction material on-site – specifically wire coils. We leveraged the power of GenzAI to monitor their assets. We used a small device to geo-locate these assets and send an alert to our SOC when the material was outside the approved perimeter. Our guards were provided the information they needed to react quickly.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thanks again for joining us today, Daniel. Any other subjects you’d like to discuss?

José Daniel Garcia Espinel: The only thing I would like to add is that Prosegur is the best company to help you to protect your assets in the physical world and the digital world.

For the complete interview with José Daniel García Espinel, Global Director of Innovation and Product Development for Security, Prosegur Global Risk, please click here: https://securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Prosegur_JoseDanielGarciaEspinel.html

For more information about PROSEGUR: www.PROSEGUR.us

Download the PROSEGUR SECURITY, GLOBAL RISK SERVICES brochure here:

https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/whitepapers/Prosegur_Global_Risk_Services.pdf

Cipher, a PROSEGUR COMPANY https://cipher.com/

Download the Cipher White Paper here, The Convergence of Physical and Digital Risk Management:

https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/whitepapers/Prosegur_Convergence_of_Physical_Digital_RM.pdf

"COME IN" - DISCOVER OUR OPEN INNOVATION PROGRAM. At Prosegur, we want to make the world a safer place. And we want to achieve it with you!