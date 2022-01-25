First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Fatma Sattarova on her 100th anniversary

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Chairperson of the Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans of Azerbaijan, World War II veteran Fatma Sattarova.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said:

“Dear Fatma khanim!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your 100th anniversary. I extend my best wishes to you! Your bright personality and life path is astonishing! We do love you and are proud of you! May the Almighty grant you many years full of inexhaustible energy, cheerfulness and optimism. On this remarkable day, I wish you and your loved ones the best of health, bright, joyous days and happiness!

With deep respect,

Mehriban.”