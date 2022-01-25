Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,647 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Fatma Sattarova on her 100th anniversary

AZERBAIJAN, January 25 - 25 january 2022, 12:02

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Chairperson of the Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans of Azerbaijan, World War II veteran Fatma Sattarova.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said:

“Dear Fatma khanim!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your 100th anniversary. I extend my best wishes to you! Your bright personality and life path is astonishing! We do love you and are proud of you! May the Almighty grant you many years full of inexhaustible energy, cheerfulness and optimism. On this remarkable day, I wish you and your loved ones the best of health, bright, joyous days and happiness!

 

With deep respect,

Mehriban.”

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Fatma Sattarova on her 100th anniversary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.