Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

AZERBAIJAN, January 25 - 25 january 2022, 16:15

On January 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of state congratulated the President of Ukraine on the occasion of his birthday, wished him success in his activities and the best of health.

Expressing his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan for the congratulations and kind words, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he recalls with pleasure President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to his country.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked the President of Ukraine for the hospitality shown to him during the visit.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations.

