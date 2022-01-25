Sask Parks Teams up With Royal Saskatchewan Museum for Frost Regina Events

CANADA, January 25 - Released on January 25, 2022

Next weekend, winter comes to life at the Frost Regina Festival. Sask Parks and the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) are excited to bring the magic of our provincial parks to the city!

Frost Regina celebrations run at four hubs around the city from February 4-13.

On February 5, events and activities will be taking place in and around the RSM in the Wascana Centre hub at Frost Regina. These include guided snowshoe hikes, crafts, winter camping demonstrations, and much more.

"We are very excited to be a part of Frost Regina Festival," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This is an excellent opportunity to showcase some of the wonderful winter activities and experiences that are available in our parks for everyone to enjoy. So, grab your toque and mitts and let's get out there and play!"

Participants can take in the following programs and activities:

Join Sask Parks staff for snowshoeing through beautiful Wascana Park.

Make a cozy winter bonfire.

Learn about animal tracks and wildlife you might see in the parks and their natural habitats.

Make your own snow globe.

Learn about fish ecology and ice-fishing from a conservation officer.

Create your own mini constellation cube and learn about the stars that form the night sky.

Learn all about Sask Parks while staying warm inside the RSM auditorium.

Frost Regina - it's where winter comes to life!

For a list of Frost Regina programming and events, visit www.frostyqr.ca.

Please note that in the event of inclement weather, outdoor activities will be cancelled if temperatures drop below -20C before windchill.

Visitors 12 and older must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test to visit the Royal Saskatchewan Museum or participate in Frost Regina activities. Visit the Government of Saskatchewan website at http://saskatchewan.ca/covid-19 for further information about how to obtain Proof of vaccination and for COVID-19 information.

The activities presented by Sask Parks at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum during Frost Regina are a sample of what is offered on a weekly basis throughout the winter in six provincial parks. For more information on these programs, go to http://parks.saskatchewan.ca and select "Events and Tickets" from the "Interested in" drop-down menu.

