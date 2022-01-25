Proceeds Of Criminal Activity Go Toward Purchase Of New Policing Resources

CANADA, January 25 - Released on January 25, 2022

Government is providing more than $755,000 to police agencies and the Victims' Fund from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund. The funds will support the purchase of new policing tools, and delivery of community programming and victims services.

Over $366,000 of this will be provided to Saskatchewan police forces. In accordance with legislation, a matching amount will be deposited from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund into the Victims' Fund.

The Victims' Fund provides support to victims of crime through both the justice and law enforcement systems as well as community organizations. Further information can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/victimsservices.

An additional $21,000 of this year's funding will be distributed to the File Hills Board of Police Commissioners for community engagement and programming.

"We are pleased to be able to take these seized proceeds of crime and put them toward a better use," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "This funding will be used to provide Saskatchewan police with the tools they need to keep our communities safe and to provide important resources that support victims in our province."

The funding will be used to provide for the following:

A camera system to support the establishment of the Regina Police Service's Aerial Support Unit.

An Advance Acquisition Lab to conduct digital forensics, unlock, and examine encrypted mobile devices (Saskatoon Police Service).

A canine pup and associated training and equipment for the Weyburn Police Service.

Funds will also be distributed to the File Hills Board of Police Commissioners to purchase police fitness and wellness equipment that will be used in schools and community centres to give youth an opportunity to get to know and engage with local police officers.

"The safety and well-being of our communities is the priority for Saskatchewan's police services and we are grateful for the support of the Government of Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Vice President Chief Troy Cooper said. "The much-needed funding through this program has provided an investment in innovative crime prevention, specialized equipment and even research."

Saskatchewan's Civil Forfeiture Program, through The Seizure of Criminal Property Act, 2009, seeks the forfeiture of property that is considered to be proceeds or an instrument of unlawful activity. To date, approximately $6.3 million in forfeited funds has been distributed to police operations, the Victims Fund, and community operations.

