Date confirmed for inquest into the death of Kyaw Naing Maung

CANADA, January 25 - The BC Coroners Service has scheduled a public inquest into the death of Kyaw Naing Maung.

The inquest will begin on Feb. 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court (20th floor, 4720 Kingsway, Metrotower II, Metrotown, Burnaby).

The death of Maung, 54, was reported to the BC Coroners Service on Aug. 11, 2019, following a police-involved incident in Maple Ridge.

Under Section 18(2) of the Coroners Act, inquests are mandatory when a person dies while detained by, or in the custody of, a peace officer.

Donita Kuzma, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding the death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

An inquest is a formal process that allows public presentation of evidence relating to a death. The jury will certify the identity of the deceased and how, where, when and by what means death occurred. The inquest will be open to the public, but seating will be limited.

Livestreaming allows the public and media to virtually attend an inquest when COVID-19 measures limit physical attendance. The same rules apply as for in-person attendance at an inquest. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing, including through social media, of the BC Coroners Service live video stream and its content are prohibited.

