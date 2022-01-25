Submit Release
AB909 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2022-01-25

WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to repeal 77.83 (2) (ar); to renumber and amend 77.82 (11) and 77.88 (3k); to amend 77.82 (1) (a) (intro.), 77.82 (1) (a) 1., 77.82 (1) (b) 3., 77.82 (1) (bp) 1. (intro.), 77.82 (1) (bp) 1. a., 77.82 (1) (c), 77.82 (4), 77.88 (2) (ac) 1., 77.88 (2) (am), 77.88 (2) (b), 77.88 (2) (c), 77.88 (3) (am), 77.88 (3) (b) (intro.), 77.88 (3j) (title), 77.88 (3j) (a) 1., 77.88 (3j) (a) 4., 77.88 (3L) and 77.88 (8) (b); and to create 77.82 (1) (ag), (am) and (ar), 77.82 (1) (b) 3m., 77.82 (1) (bp) 4., 77.82 (3) (h), 77.86 (1) (am), 77.88 (2) (d), 77.88 (3k) (a) and (b), 77.88 (3L) (a) and (b) and 77.88 (8) (a) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: the managed forest land program. (FE)

Status: A - Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation

