HEALTHPERX ROLLS OUT NEW CONSUMER AND FAMILY FOCUSED TELEHEALTH PACKAGES
HealthPERX packages are designed to let the consumer pick the healthcare benefits that best fit their family needs.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
HealthPERX today introduced 3 new consumer and family focused benefit packages that will provide deep discounts on necessary healthcare needs.
“HealthPERX packages are designed to let the consumer pick the healthcare benefits that best fit their family needs”, said Bryan Burnick, Managing Partner for healthPERX. “Each package offers highly popular core benefits with options for major upgrades. “
Package 1 includes:
• Dental Care – through Aetna Dental Access - 260,000+ locations nationally
• Vision Care – through various name brand providers; over 14,000+ locations nationally (Lens Crafters, Pearle Vision, Visionworks and more)
• Discount Pharmacy – 60,000+ locations or choose free home delivery
• Hearing Care – 3,000+ locations for testing and free home delivery
• Diabetic Supplies – discounts on every order and free home delivery
• Lab Testing Discounts– 1,500+ locations nationally to choose from
• MRI & CT Scans Discounts– thousands of credentialed radiology centers nationally
The above package is only $13.95 per month.
Package 2 includes all of the above plus:
Telehealth service from Teladoc for only $20.95 per month.
Package 3 includes everything in Package 1 plus:
Telehealth and Mental Health* from Teladoc for only $27.95 per month.
* Only $25.00 per visit with licensed therapist or psychiatrist.
All Packages include member and all legal dependents.
For more information and detail visit: www.HPERX.com
