Conservative Talk Show Host ANNE ELIZABETH announces she is running for U.S. Congress from California
“ Our country is changing and is moving further away from our constitution.This is the government our founders warned us about! I can't watch this great county go down I am ready to fight for America”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conversative radio talk show host Anne Elizabeth, www.anneforamerica.com announced today she is running for the U.S. Congress. Elizabeth is a conservative from the state of California.
Anne Elizabeth represents all-American!
Many say She’s a tenacious go-getter whose interest is to help to save this great country that her WWII Combat Navy Veteran father fought for.
Elizabeth said “He raised me a Patriot. This country was built on the battlefield and I will take that battle to Congress! I am not a perfect politician, and I find that to be one of my greatest attributes! As a matter of fact, I never will be a politician, I am “The People!” We need fewer politicians and more of you and me, those who truly represent this country and what it was built upon.”
Elizabeth continued “ For too long Washington DC has been RULED by power-hungry politicians whose only interest is self-interest. They should be representative of the will of the people, not pressure each other into voting a certain way by placing incentives into bills to benefit themselves until they cave! That's not the people's voice, nor the will of the people; that’s the voice of the bureaucrats.”
Anne Elizabeth also stated “ Our country is changing and is moving further away from our constitution. This is the government our founders warned us about! I can't watch this great county go down the way it is. It’s time for us to fight! I’m willing to go to battle by running for Congress. I will return the voice of the people to the people and join those in congress who truly represent AMERICA FIRST values."
Anne stated " That's why I’m running, President Trump started a movement, Dually elected, then cheated out of his win, it’s up to us to carry his torch into this next election cycle, putting America First! The People First! American Values First! I will represent YOU!”
Anne say's "I am a America first candidate, we have a Republic if we can keep it!”
