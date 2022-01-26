Delayed Diagnosis of Cerebrovascular Disease Can Lead to Harm
ED visits for headache complaints among patients with prior stroke or neurosurgical procedures may be important opportunities for CVD prevention.DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delayed diagnosis of cerebrovascular disease (CVD) among patients can result in substantial harm. That is the conclusion of the article titled Cerebrovascular disease hospitalizations following emergency department headache visits: A nested case–control study, published in the January 2022 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM), a peer-reviewed journal of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM).
The study reports that 0.6% of patients with an emergency department (ED) headache visit had subsequent CVD hospitalization, often at another medical center. ED visits for headache complaints among patients with prior stroke or neurosurgical procedures may be important opportunities for CVD prevention. If diagnostic process failures can be identified at ED visits that precede CVD hospitalization, interventions to improve diagnostic accuracy can be developed.
The lead author of the study is Ava L. Liberman, MD, an assistant professor of clinical neurology and attending neurologist, specializing in vascular neurology, at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, New York.
Results of the study are discussed in a recent AEM podcast.
Commenting on the study is Benjamin Friedman, MD, MS, professor of emergency medicine and vice-chair of clinical investigation in the department of emergency medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore in Bronx, New York.
“Emergency physicians are adept at ruling out cerebrovascular disease, but opportunities for improvement exist. This methodologically rigorous study highlights the small but important risk of cerebrovascular disease among patients who present to an ED with headache. The study helps contextualize the importance of basic action such as obtaining a thorough history and acting upon results of imaging studies.”
###
ABOUT ACADEMIC EMERGENCY MEDICINE
Academic Emergency Medicine, the monthly journal of Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, features the best in peer-reviewed, cutting-edge original research relevant to the practice and investigation of emergency care. The above study is published open access and can be downloaded by following the DOI link: 10.1111/acem.14353. Journalists wishing to interview the authors may contact Tami Craig at tcraig@saem.org.
ABOUT THE SOCIETY FOR ACADEMIC EMERGENCY MEDICINE
SAEM is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of care of the acutely ill and injured patient by leading the advancement of academic emergency medicine through education and research, advocacy, and professional development. To learn more, visit saem.org.
Tami Craig
SAEM
+1 847-813-5734
tcraig@saem.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn