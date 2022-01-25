Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,685 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Creates Sweet Pay It Forward Gig Kids Achieve Athletic Feats

Recruiting for Good created sweet pay it forward kids to achieve athletic feats #athleticfeat #payitforwardgig www.achieveathleticfeats.com

Recruiting for Good created sweet pay it forward kids to achieve athletic feats #athleticfeat #payitforwardgig www.achieveathleticfeats.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Finally a perk just for men to enjoy life and party for good. Simply send your resume, land a sweet job, and enjoy club rewards #luxevegas #partyforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com

Finally a perk just for men to enjoy life and party for good. Simply send your resume, land a sweet job, and enjoy club rewards #luxevegas #partyforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates and funds sweet gigs for talented kids to prepare them for life; by teaching positive life values, and work skills.

We're inviting talented kids to participate in the sweetest pay it forward gig to achieve athletic feats!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We love to prepare kids for life thru the sweetest gigs."

Recruiting for Good created new super sweet Pay It Forward Gig; Acheive Athletic Feats

How Kids Acheive Athletic Feats?

1. Recruiting for Good invites kid to participate in gig.
2. Kid achieves athletic feat ( cycle, dance/run, or swim).
3. Upon completion of athletic feat (Recruiting for Good will make $25 donation to favorite cause).
4. Kid who completes the feat pays forward the experience to another kid; to make a positive impact in their life.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Creates Sweet Pay It Forward Gig Kids Achieve Athletic Feats

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.