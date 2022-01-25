Recruiting for Good Creates Sweet Pay It Forward Gig Kids Achieve Athletic Feats
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates and funds sweet gigs for talented kids to prepare them for life; by teaching positive life values, and work skills.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We love to prepare kids for life thru the sweetest gigs."
Recruiting for Good created new super sweet Pay It Forward Gig; Acheive Athletic Feats
How Kids Acheive Athletic Feats?
1. Recruiting for Good invites kid to participate in gig.
2. Kid achieves athletic feat ( cycle, dance/run, or swim).
3. Upon completion of athletic feat (Recruiting for Good will make $25 donation to favorite cause).
4. Kid who completes the feat pays forward the experience to another kid; to make a positive impact in their life.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
