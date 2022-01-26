Skillable Announces Addition of a Fifth Datacenter, Increasing Global RAM Capacity to 186TB

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable announced today that its newest datacenter in Singapore is live and successfully supporting lab launches in the Asia-Pacific region.

This new datacenter is Skillable’s fifth location and its 15TB of RAM, as well as added capacity across the other datacenters, brings the company’s total global RAM capacity to 186TB.

“This additional datacenter and increased capacity overall enable us to support the exponential demand we’ve experienced from our customers,” says Corey Hynes, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “In the last two years, we’ve increased our capacity 174% and we plan to increase capacity another 50% within six months.”

Skillable’s lab development platform enables customers to develop hands-on scored labs using their software in live environments - as opposed to simulations - across a variety of real-world scenarios including continuous skilling, customer support, marketing events and conferences and sales enablement.

In its tenure, Skillable has supported 22 million lab launches, with an average of 20,000 daily launches and 5.7 million lab launches in 2021. The company is also scaled to support more than 40,000 concurrent users, supporting a variety of skilling programs around the world.

“Our capacity investment positions us well ahead of our customers’ growth and opens new opportunities for what they can achieve with hands-on skilling for their customers, partners and employees,” continues Corey. “I’m proud of what our infrastructure team has accomplished and look forward to seeing the new and diverse skilling programs our customers will create.”

Learn more about Skillable’s datacenters at skillable.com/datacenters.

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A three-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Global Knowledge and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform, generating 5.7 million lab launches in 2021 and more than 22 million lab launches over its tenure.

