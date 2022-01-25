January 25 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Celebrates National Poll Worker Recruitment Day by Encouraging Coloradans to Get Involved in State Elections

Denver, January 25, 2022 - In recognition of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s second-annual National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Secretary of State Jena Griswold is encouraging Colorado voters to take the occasion to get involved in the state’s upcoming 2022 elections by volunteering as Election Judges.

“In Colorado, Election Judges play an essential role in ensuring our elections run smoothly and efficiently,” said Secretary Griswold. “I urge Coloradans who are interested in a front-row seat to our state’s democracy to get involved and see first-hand why Colorado’s elections are the nation’s gold standard.”

Election Judges serve a vital role in Colorado’s elections as an important point-of-contact at Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) by greeting people, checking them in, and assisting voters. Judges also help in bipartisan teams to pick up ballots from ballot drop boxes, process ballots by opening mail, and check signatures. Election Judges are paid by the counties in which they work. All wages are determined by the counties.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office also offers a Student Election Judge program for juniors and seniors in High School (ages 16 and 17) that enables young people to work at polling places and gain an understanding for how democracy works in their community while getting paid for their work.

In 2020, Coloradans turned out in record numbers to serve as election judges. Over 6,300 people signed up to work the election through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, more than any other election in recorded state history, and many more signed up through individual county clerk offices.

For more information on Election Judges, please visit here. For contact information for county clerks, please visit here. For information on Colorado elections, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

For more information on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, please visit www.HelpAmericaVote.gov