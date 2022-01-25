Full closure of the H-3 Freeway Kaneohe-bound during the weekend of Jan. 28, for joint repair work

Main, News Posted on Jan 25, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of a full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange, for expansion joint repair work. Roadwork will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday night, Jan. 28, 2021, and continue through the weekend until 4 a.m., on Monday morning, Jan. 31, 2021. Onramps to the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will also be closed.

During closure hours, Kaneohe-bound motorists are advised to use the Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and TheBus have been notified and will not be let through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

