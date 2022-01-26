Methanol Institute to Host Webinar on Methanol and Maritime Policy Under EU's Fit for 55 Package
Full Steam Ahead: Methanol and Maritime Policy Under EU's Fit for 55" will be held on February 15, 2022, 1400 HRS (CEST)BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute is hosting a webinar titled: Full Steam Ahead: Methanol and Maritime Policy Under EU's Fit for 55" on February 15, 2022, 1400 HRS (CEST). The webinar will feature speakers from global shipping company Mærsk, methanol producer Proman, and the European Parliament. They will share their vision on the regulatory landscape taking shape for alternative marine fuels in Europe and the potential role of methanol in the energy transition of European shipping.
In July, the European Commission adopted a series of legislative proposals to reduce the carbon intensity of maritime transport. Steering EU's maritime sector towards low carbon and net carbon-neutral fuels, the measures include putting a price on carbon to reduce the cost between fossil and sustainable fuels and mandatory deployment of alternative fuel infrastructure to ensure access to those fuels.
The Commission also proposes a complete restructuring of the energy taxation system to reflect the block's climate ambition better, introducing taxes on fossil fuels in the maritime segment. During the webinar, speakers will provide insights on the EU policy process and elaborate on the challenges and opportunities for methanol as a marine fuel.
Maritime transport is the only sector currently without greenhouse gas reduction targets or set mandates aimed at carbon reduction. In the absence of effective policies for cutting emissions, emissions from shipping are projected to increase in the coming years in stark contradiction to the climate goals governments across the globe of set out for themselves.
As a hard-to-abate sector, lawmakers have been challenged to devise effective policies to ensure the integration of low-carbon and net carbon-neutral fuels into the bunker fuel mix. Already, controversies have arisen over several critical features of the proposed Fit for 55 legislation, with concerns over the need to safeguard better the competitiveness of EUs maritime sector's competitiveness and inconsistencies concerning how GHG performance is measured between policy instruments.
Will the proposed measures pave the way for a maritime sector fit for 55? Will vessel owners resort to investing in engines capable of net-carbon neutral propulsion in the near term as a result of Fit for 55? Which alternative fuels represent the most feasible solution, and where does methanol stand in that comparison? This and more in MI's webinar Full Steam Ahead: Methanol and Maritime Policy Under EU's Fit for 55, the final webinar in a series on the Fit for 55 packages hosted by the Methanol Institute.
To register for the webinar click HERE.
#About the Methanol Institute#
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
Matthías Ólafsson
Methanol Institute
+354 848 7650
email us here