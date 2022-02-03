JobPaths Is Proud to Have WestRock Posting Their Open Positions On The JobPaths Platform To Recruit Military Veterans
WestRock's open positions now available for over 200,000 veterans and their spouses using the powerful JobPaths' DE&I hiring platformNEW YORK, NY, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 3, 2022 – JobPaths, the robust workforce development platform that has built technology solutions to support disadvantage jobseekers, including Military Veterans and their spouses, is partnering with WestRock to connect JobPaths’ large and growing database of veteran users to more employment opportunities.
Built to assist veterans, people with disabilities, the formerly incarcerated, and other diverse candidates, the JobPaths platform includes custom-built tools to identify a candidate’s skills and connect those jobseekers to the right opportunities. The platform offers jobseekers free resume building, job searching, career training, mentorship, and a military skills translator that interprets and matches over 7,000 military careers to open positions. These tools are designed to identify skills, fill skills gaps, and create a job path for everyone! JobPaths also provides employers with job posting, candidate searching, e-learning, and intelligent candidate matching.
WestRock is a tremendous company that works with brands and manufacturers to provide them with an unbeatable portfolio of paper and packaging products.
JobPaths has over 200,000 users actively using the page, with over 24,000 new users joining every month. In addition, several other major groups have also partnered with JobPaths over the past few years. These include Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and its over 300,000 HR members, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Viscardi Center, Safer Foundation, Hope for the Warriors, United Way, and Air Force Association, as well as the New York City Department of Veterans Services and Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities.
“We are very excited that WestRock has chosen our technology as their preferred tool for veteran hiring,” said Jack Fanous, CEO of JobPaths. “JobPaths’ technology matches our large database of veteran users to job openings that best fit their skills. With our powerful platform at their disposal, WestRock will have an incredible tool at their disposal to recruit the best veteran candidates for their open positions.”
